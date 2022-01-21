Press release from Asheville Regional Airport:

The Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) annual Student Artwork Showcase is on display now through March 18, 2022. A variety of work, encompassing multiple disciplines by talented students of the Master of Fine Art (MFA) program at Western Carolina University (WCU), is being featured in the airport art gallery.

The Student Artwork Showcase at AVL is an opportunity for artwork by students in our region to be highlighted and enjoyed. In years past, the Showcase has exhibited works by students ranging in age from kindergarten through college-age from schools throughout western North Carolina. The airport is pleased to highlight the WCU student art this year.

“The artwork in this exhibition surveys a range of themes and creative approaches in contemporary art practice by current MFA graduate students at Western Carolina University,” says Tom Ashcraft, MFA Director, Distinguished Professor of Visual Art.

Below, is a the list of students selected to exhibit in this special showcase:

Eli Blasko

Kate Chassner

Colin Dawson

Seth Echlin

Jen Gordon

Kyle Kelsey

Lori Park

Shannon Swenton

Each piece, carefully selected by the MFA Director at Western Carolina University, will be on display for thousands of travelers daily, providing a welcoming experience for those traveling to and from western North Carolina.

“It is important for AVL to connect with our community and travelers through the art being showcased in our gallery,” said Alexandra Ingle, Brand and Experience Designer at AVL and curator of the gallery. “The annual Student Artwork Showcase is a wonderful opportunity to create an engaging experience for both locals and visitors.”

Asheville Regional Airport’s Art in the Airport program is pleased to feature an annual Student Artwork Showcase in its art gallery, highlighting the creativity of students across the region. If your school would like to participate in the next Student Artwork Showcase, please visit flyavl.com and click on Art + Music in the Social Hub to learn more.

