SALISBURY, N.C.–This Valentine’s Day week, select soup kitchens that do outstanding work for their communities will receive some love from Food Lion Feeds as they are recognized as “Souper Star Kitchens.” As part of the recognition, Food Lion associate volunteers will donate soup and other food items as well as help prepare and serve meals for hungry families. In addition, the grocer will provide a special token of appreciation to the volunteers and staff at the feeding agencies.

“We are proud to partner with so many wonderful soup kitchens in our local communities”

Local soup kitchens to be honored as “Souper Star Kitchens” include:

Feb. 12 – The Master’s Table – Augusta, Ga.

The Master’s Table soup kitchen is located in downtown Augusta, Ga., and serves more than 300 meals daily throughout the year to those in need. Food Lion associates will prepare soup and other items for lunch, from 11 a.m. to noon, then serve meals to those in need.

Feb. 13 – Isabella’s Kitchen at The Harvest Center – Charlotte, N.C.

Isabella’s Kitchen at The Harvest Center of Charlotte, N.C., serves breakfast and lunch to an average of 100 individuals in need on Tuesdays and Wednesdays every week. Food Lion associates will donate food for a lunch service and prepare and serve the meal.

Feb. 14 – Potter’s House Community Kitchen at Greensboro Urban Ministry – Greensboro, N.C.

Potter’s House Community Kitchen at Greensboro Urban Ministry in Greensboro, N.C., serves lunch to more than 200 individuals every day, as well as breakfast and dinner for individuals staying in Weaver House Night Shelter. Food Lion associates will donate food for a lunch service and prepare and serve the meal.

Feb. 15 – Love’s Kitchen – Hendersonville, N.C.

Love’s Kitchen, supported by MANNA Food Bank, is located in Hendersonville, N.C., and serves one hot meal to an average of 60 individuals per week. Food Lion associates will donate food for a lunch service and prepare and serve the meal.

Feb. 16 – The Corner Table – Newton, N.C.

The Corner Table in Newton, N.C., serves lunch to an average of 220 individuals every day. Food Lion associates will donate food for a lunch service and prepare and serve the meal.

This week-long effort will feed more than 800 individuals in our community who are fighting hunger and provide more than 800 pounds of food to these feeding agencies. Food Lion Feeds is honored to recognize these partners as “Souper Star Kitchens” for the outstanding work they do to help feed families in need.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has made a commitment to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Since the launch of Food Lion Feeds in 2014, the grocer has already donated more than 362 million meals through in-store campaigns, in-store food rescue programs and associate volunteerism.