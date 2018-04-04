Press release from Magic Central:

Asheville’s premier and only magic shop, Magic Central, is celebrating 23 years in business on April 28 from 11 to 4 p.m. at 175 Weaverville Highway, Suite L. Its owner, Ricky D. Boone, is planning numerous festivities throughout the day, including guest performers, discounts, and give-aways. Furthermore, The Vanishing Wheelchair, a non-profit that helps people with disabilities, will be dedicating its monthly show, “Magic, Mirth & Meaning” to Boone’s inspirational magic the night before on April 27 at 7 p.m., right next door to Magic Central, at The Vanishing Wheelchair Little Theatre.

Keeping a brick and mortar magic shop in the age of the Internet is a feat in itself, yet keeping it open for 23 years in the same location is truly magic. Yet it comes as no surprise if one stops to get to know the owner, Ricky D. Boone. Boone shares his comedy and love of magic with all who pass through his doors. He not only sells the standard tricks that magicians of all skill levels seek out, but he supplements these with his own creations that Boone often hand-makes himself. Many people have been inspired by Boone to take up magic as a hobby or profession, and these magicians are magically appearing to help Magic Central celebrate 23 years in business by giving free performances throughout the day on April 28.

Boone’s magic shop is aptly named, for he, and his store, are the center around which magic revolves in the area. Boone has played a pivotal role in the art of magic in the Asheville area since he was a teenager. He was instrumental in starting the Western North Carolina Magic Club at which magicians share their secrets, opening Magic Central where beginner to advanced magicians can purchase their magical wares, and founding The Vanishing Wheelchair, Inc., a non-profit that teaches people with disabilities skills in the arts (including magic, of course) so others focus on their abilities rather than on their disabilities.

The Vanishing Wheelchair Little Theatre sits next door to Magic Central and is the venue for several magic and variety shows for the public and is available for private functions and parties. The monthly magic and variety show, “Magic, Mirth & Meaning,” is a family-friendly, hour-long production that features story tellers, singers, jugglers, and magicians. The show continues the second and fourth Friday of each month at 7 p.m., but April 27 will be a special show in honor of Ricky D. Boone and Magic Central. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and all money benefits the non-profit. Tickets may be available at the door, but advanced reservations are strongly encouraged since seating is limited. Purchase tickets online at www.VanishingWheelchair.org, or contact Magic Central, 175 Weaverville Highway, Suite L, Asheville, or call 828-645-2941, www.MagicCentralAsheville.com.