BREVARD, NC (December 1, 2017) – Magpie Meat & Three will be partnering with Birds Fly South Ale Project to host a Beer Dinner on Tuesday, December 12th at 6:30 pm at Magpie Meat & Three.

The Beer Dinner will offer 4 courses, each paired with a beer from Birds Fly South Ale Project. Each course will explore rustic farmhouse influences and integrate Southern flavors. Tickets are $60 per person and available online or in person for purchase. Seating is limited.

Magpie Meat & Three is a casual southern restaurant featuring wood-smoked BBQ, local seasonal produce and a curated craft beer selection. Located in the Brevard Lumberyard Arts District, Magpie is proud to be a part of the revitalization of this historic neighborhood. Inspired by their Southern cooking traditions and a focus on community, Magpie showcases approachable dishes in a comfortable atmosphere.

Birds Fly South Ale Project is located in Greenville, SC and crafts progressively old school saisons, wilds, and farmhouse ales. Through a combination of time-tested brewing/blending methods and modern practices, Birds Fly South creates beer that is complex, thought-provoking, and above all delicious.

The Beer Dinner will be held at Magpie Meat & Three, 170 King Street in Brevard. Doors will open at 5:30 pm with dinner to begin at 6:30 pm. For more information and tickets visit https://squareup.com/store/magpie-meat-and-three

