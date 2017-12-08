Teaching Compassion:

Students at The New Classical Academy send relief items to Puerto Rico

December 9, 2017 (Asheville, NC) – The kindergarten class at the New Classical Academy in West Asheville spearheaded a school-wide project to assemble care packages for families in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rican citizens are still struggling to return to their homes and resume normalcy since the September 20 storm.

Students in all grades K-8 came together to assemble over 330 pounds of nonperishable food items, first aid kits, and other necessities. American Airlines helped to send the packages directly to Puerto Rico.

Image courtesy of New Classical Academy

“This project empowered the children,” says Elise Cross, a Kindergarten teacher at TNCA. “The students showed great empathy toward the people of Puerto Rico, and they wanted to be proactive.” While speaking to young children about natural disasters can be sensitive, Cross says it is an important opportunity to foster the idea of helping others.

“It is important to remember that even small things can make a huge impact in critical situations, and even our youngest members of society can make a difference,” says Anna Walz, who helped organize the project. “In fact, often allowing them to participate helps them to process situations of this magnitude.” Walz has a son in Kindergarten at TNCA.

The New Classical Academy is a private school in West Asheville offering a classical education in a nurturing, individualized learning environment. The school’s philosophy encompasses cooperative, multi-age learning, as well as independent, self-directed study.