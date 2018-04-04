Press release from Mountain Area Health Education Center:

On Saturday, April 28, the Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) will bring together primary care providers, families, and community members to explore ways children and adults can thrive with diabetes throughout life.

This conference is being led by local diabetes experts from Mountain Diabetes and Endocrine Center, MAHEC, Mission Health, Asheville Cardiology Associates, and the Charles George VA Medical Center. Invited speakers will share new treatments for diabetes, the impact of drugs and alcohol on this health condition and lifestyle changes that can prevent the onset of chronic disease.

Participants can choose from a variety of breakout sessions including those that focus on healthy cooking, carb counting, managing sick days, art therapy, exercise and fitness and updates on pumps and insulin. The day will end with a lively myth-busting panel discussion.

“This conference can help anyone learn how to thrive—whether or not they have diabetes,” shares MAHEC conference planner Ronnie Metcalf, EdD, RN. “This is a wonderful opportunity for folks to learn how to live a healthier and happier life.”

Adults and children with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, family members, school nurses, RNs, LPNs and healthcare providers are encouraged to attend.

Participation is free for children ages 7 to 17 or $35 for adults and includes a healthy breakfast and lunch.

More details and registration information are available at www.mahec.net/thrivingwithdiabetes.