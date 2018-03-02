Press release from Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute:

Please join us on Friday, March 9, as we welcome Lieutenant Colonel William David Clarke III, USAF (retired) to our campus. Lieutenant Colonel Clarke’s presentation will cover his amazing, 13-day adventure in June 1966 across the Pacific to Saigon in a twin engine Gooney Bird aircraft (one of 53 Puff the Magic Dragon gunships deployed to support efforts in the Vietnam War). Prior to the presentation, we invite our guests to enjoy a relaxing dinner 5:30–7 p.m. at PARI’s new restaurant, Smiley’s. At the conclusion of the presentation, guests will enjoy a campus tour and trip to PARI’s exhibit galleries. Weather permitting, the evening will conclude with a trip to our Sky Deck, where PARI astronomers and volunteers will point out the constellations and use PARI’s telescopes to view the night sky.

“We are extremely excited to have Lieutenant Colonel Clarke as our special guest for the evening,” says PARI Director of Learning Experiences Christi Whitworth. “This is certain to be one of our most entertaining Evening at PARI programs, so we encourage everyone in the family to attend.”

The event will take place regardless of the weather, so attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately and wear comfortable walking shoes. Each participant will also have the opportunity to have a photo taken with a PARI telescope and will receive a subscription to the PARI newsletter.

Reservations are required and will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. the day of the event. The cost is $20 per adult ($35 including dinner), $15 for seniors/military ($30 including dinner), $5 per child ages 6-10 ($13 including dinner). Children 5 and under are admitted free (dinner is free). Register and pay using the PARI Event Calendar at www.pari.edu or call (828) 862-5554. For additional information contact Chelena Blythe at cblythe@pari.edu.