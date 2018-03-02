Press release from Western Carolina Rescue Ministries:

Western Carolina Rescue Ministries (WCRM) Executive Director, Micheal Woods made the announcement on Thursday, March 1, that WCRM would be modifying its involvement with Code Purple.

Code Purple was created by Pastor Woods nearly 10 years ago and occurs when the weather forecast dips below freezing (32 degrees). The concept was created to give homeless individuals a safe, warm space to spend the night during frigid temperatures. At times, WCRM has housed nearly 200 people in one night, due to Code Purple.

However, due to assaults and vandalism occurring on a more regular basis within WCRM during Code Purple nights, Pastor Woods has decided to only allow women and children to participate in Code Purple. Woods says, “Over the last three years we have found ourselves in a position where we are dealing with more and more aggression, violence and vandalism. This year, the number of violent incidents and assaults during a Code Purple night have just become uncontrollable.”

Many of the incidents have led WCRM staff members to call the Asheville Police Department (APD) more frequently on Code Purple nights. In fact, during the last Code Purple, one of Woods’ staff members was badly assaulted. Woods states, “Literally, the number of times when APD is having to respond to us on Code Purple nights is almost four times more than any other night.”

Since the last Code Purple night, efforts have been made by Woods and his staff to ensure the safety of everyone at WCRM. For example, a metal-detector has been installed at the front door and weapons are now being secured while individuals receive services from WCRM.