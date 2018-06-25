Press release from Western Carolina University:

The Western Carolina University School of Art and Design and WCU Bardo Arts Center are pleased to announce a special evening with Mark Mothersbaugh on August 25 at 7:30 p.m. Mothersbaugh, well-known as a member of the band Devo, will be interviewed on stage by Jon Jicha, Professor of Art, of the School of Art and Design.

Mothersbaugh, a Conceptualist, began creating work in the late ’60s and has created tens of thousands of works to current day in various mediums including, rubber stamp designs, mail art, decals, prints, ink illustrations, oil paintings, ceramic sculptures, manipulated photographs, video, film compositions, sonic sculptures, rugs, screensavers and the list continues.

Tickets to the event will go on sale in August and are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors 65+. The event is free for any student and is also a free event for WCU Faculty/Staff. Learn more at arts.wcu.edu/mark-mothersbaugh. More information and further details to come in early August.