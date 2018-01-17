Press release from Mark R. Melrose:

I am proud to announce my candidacy to be Superior Court Judge for the 30th Judicial District of North Carolina.

I have 28 years of experience practicing law in the Superior Courts throughout North Carolina. I have started and managed a successful law practice in Sylva and Waynesville and created dozens of jobs. My career has included countless jury trials involving the most serious and complex civil and criminal cases handled in the North Carolina trial courts. This professional background, and my personal life experiences, has blessed me with wisdom, as well as profound respect for the people of western North Carolina.

My family and I have decided the time is right for me to give back to these mountain communities that have supported me in my law practice. I have a profound respect for the rule of law, and the Constitution of North Carolina and the United States. Every person who comes before me as a trial judge will be treated with the utmost respect. My role is to act as a wise referee to make sure that every person has a chance for their voice to be heard. I will ensure that juries hear all the facts of the case. Fundamentally, I want justice served no matter the consequences. Lawyers and litigants whose cases would appear before me will have the confidence that my job is to call balls and strikes, and make sure the rule of law is followed. No one, absolutely no one, will have an advantage in my court based upon who they know, how much money they have, the color of their skin, or any other factor that allows some people unfair advantages over others.

The General Assembly has required candidates for judge to run with a partisan label this year. Please note, however, that you will not see my party affiliation on my campaign website just as your party affiliation is of no importance to me. There are no blue sets of law books or red sets of law books. Instead the Constitution and General Statutes of North Carolina are written with black ink on white paper. As a judge, I will have no favorites. I will

be tough on those who deserve it, and exercise compassion and mercy to those who need it. I will bring my wealth of life experiences to make the best decisions possible.

Depending upon pending actions by the General Assembly, voters in Haywood and Jackson will certainly have the opportunity to vote for me. If the General Assembly expands the District, then all of the western seven counties out to Cherokee County will vote for the same Superior Court Judge.

Thank you,

Mark R. Melrose