Press release from Mayland Community College:

Mayland Community College (MCC) was recently named one of the top 10 of the 50 Best Community Colleges in the nation by thebestschools.org. This award is based on the comparison of several outcome factors significant to college success such as completion/graduation rates, sustained achievement, learning, deployment, equitable and cost-to-value outcomes.

“Mayland Community College is honored to be selected 10th among the top 50 best community colleges in the nation,” said Dr. John C. Boyd, President of MCC. “Our mission is not only to assist our students in achieving their educational goals but also to achieve goals they have for their families and the communities in which they live and work. We are proud of our students, faculty and staff, and our Mayland communities.”

This is not the first national ranking for MCC, which is consistently recognized for its achievements. Other national recognitions include 1st ranked community college on Best Colleges.com in North Carolina (2015, 2016); 4th ranked community college in the nation by collegeatlas.org (2015, 2017); 9th ranked community college in the nation by Collegealtas.org (2017); 10th ranked college on the 50 top community colleges by thebestschools.org (2015, 2014); 32nd ranked college in the top 50 community colleges by Washington Monthly (2014); 9th ranked college in the nation’s top 10 community colleges by Bankrate, Inc. (2014); and 16th ranked college by Create A Career’s Top 25 Community Colleges in the United States (2014).

According to the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), the 1,132+ community colleges in the U.S. enroll nearly half of all undergraduates-just over 13 million students. These community colleges graduate 20-25 percent of all first-time, full-time students.

For a full list of the Top 50 colleges, visit https://thebestschools.org/50-community-colleges-united-states/#top . For more information on how to enroll in Mayland Community College for spring 2020 courses, please visit www.mayland.edu or call 800.4.MAYLAND.