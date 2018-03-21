MemoryCare receives $50,000 matching grant 

Press release from MemoryCare:

MemoryCare has received an anonymous grant that will match all new and increased giving through June 30 up to $50,000! If you have a loved one that has been touched by dementia or Alzheimer’s, a gift in their name that will help other families facing dementia is the perfect way to pay tribute – and if you give now, your donations will be doubled.

MemoryCare is an Asheville-based nonprofit that has provided assessment, treatment and support for individuals with dementia or Alzheimer’s and their caregivers for 18 years. Last year, they served over 1,000 families from 22 WNC counties, regardless of ability to pay.

Donations can be sent to: MemoryCare, 100 Far Horizons Ln, Asheville, NC 28803

For more information, visit facebook.com/memorycare or contact Elizabeth Stavish at stavish@memorycare.org

