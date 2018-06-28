Press release from All Souls Counseling Center:

Presented by National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Western Carolina and All Souls Counseling Center (ASCC), the 2nd Annual Mental Wellness Walk will take place on Saturday, July 21 at Carrier Park. The event was originally set to take place on May 19 but had to be rescheduled due to severe flooding in Carrier Park. The event will include a 5K walk, music by Billingsley, refreshments, and resource displays.

The Mental Wellness Walk seeks to raise awareness of the importance of mental wellness and community resources that exist for people with mental health issues. Mental health was ranked one of the leading health issues facing the county according to the most recent Buncombe County Community Health Assessment with respondents reporting that mental health care was the most difficult to access.

“NAMI WC and ASCC share the urgent goals of eliminating the stigma associated with mental illness and improving access to mental health treatment for everyone, ” says Charles Schoenheit, Interim Executive Director of All Souls Counseling Center.

“Every day All Souls Counseling Center and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Western Carolina work to improve the lives of individuals and families that are impacted by mental health issues,” says Paulette Heck, Board President of NAMI Western Carolina.

Thank you to our 2018 Walk Sponsors: Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness; Tender Loving Care Homes; Joyce Boyett Agency, LLC; NC Brookhaven Behavioral Health; Carolina Hand and Sports Medicine.

Event Details

When: Saturday, July 21 (rain or shine)

Registration & Check-In begin at 9 AM

Walk & Program begin at 10 AM

Where: Meet at Carrier Park Pavilion, 220 Amboy Rd., Asheville, NC 28806

Registration: www.mentalwellnesswalk.org

Walkers can register individually ($10 per person) or as a team ($15+ per team) and can recruit sponsors. Register by June 1st to be guaranteed a free T-Shirt!

All funds raised will support the work of these two organizations that provide the community with mental health counseling, support, education, and advocacy. For more information about the walk, email info@namiwnc.org or call 828-505-7353.