Press release from Mercy Urgent Care:

(Asheville, NC)— Mercy Urgent Care invites the public to come party with a purpose at ‘Mercy for Haiti,’ Friday, April 13, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Highland Brewing Event Center, to raise funds to equip the new Alpha Omega Ministry (ALOM) clinic in Source Matelas, Haiti, a project of the nonprofit’s international mission work in Haiti.

Team Mercy just returned from its twentieth medical trip to Haiti and is a past recipient of the Urgent Care Association of America Humanitarian Award for its work there. The April 13 party with a purpose is solely to equip the new ALOM Clinic.

Special guest ALOM Director and Founder Dr. Vladimyr Roseau will provide an update on the new clinic at the event. Team Mercy has worked alongside “Dr. Vlad” and other Haitian colleagues since the 2010 earthquake. On each Mercy for Haiti trip, Team Mercy provides medical services for up to a thousand patients over five days at 11 sites and 15 orphanages.

The funds raised will be used to outfit the new ALOM clinic with $93,050 in equipment including a portable radiology unit, exam beds, blood pressure/temp/pulse measurement devices, opthalmoscope/otoscope, trauma room light, stretcher, lobby chairs, stethoscopes, mayo stands, baby cribs, incubator, anesthesia machine, and manual blood pressure cuffs. Individual and corporate sponsorship opportunities are available.

‘Mercy for Haiti’ tickets are $60 per person in advance and $70 per person at the door. The price of admission includes delicious heavy hors d’oeuvres from Asheville’s 67 Biltmore, one drink ticket (cash bar available for additional beverage purchase), and fun, danceable, rock-n-roll by party band, the Boomer Brothers.

Supported by the Catherine McAuley Mercy Foundation, Mercy Urgent Care provides a half-million dollars in important humanitarian work locally in Western North Carolina, through their Compassionate Care program, and internationally—in Haiti since 2010 and the Philippines in 2013. In addition to the April 13 event, the Mercy Foundation hosts other fundraising events throughout the year, such as Bike and Hike for Life and the Mercy Golf Classic, during which the public can provide financial support for purchasing medical equipment for facilities, supporting relief teams, and caring for people in need, locally and abroad.

Mercy Urgent Care was founded in Asheville in 1985 as an outreach of the Sisters of Mercy, an international religious institute of Roman Catholic women, begun in 1831 in Dublin, Ireland who have served in Asheville since 1900. Today, Mercy Urgent Care operates four convenient urgent care locations in Buncombe County – on Patton Avenue, Tunnel Road, Hendersonville Road and in Weaverville – and one in Transylvania County near downtown Brevard. The not-for-profit organization is a North Carolina Best Employer, is a living-wage certified employer, and provides over 100 jobs to people in our community. For more information, visit www.mercyurgentcare.org/ or contact Sharon Owen at 828-281-2598.