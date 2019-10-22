Press release from Mission Health:

As of October 2019, HCA Healthcare will be implementing an enterprise-wide minimum wage of $12.50/hr. At Mission Health, this will be an increase from our current division-wide minimum wage of $11.00/hr. At this time, only employees who are below the new range minimums will be adjusted.

The Federal minimum wage is $7.25.

“At Mission Health, we value our colleagues and will continue to invest in our people by offering competitive compensation and benefit packages,” said Sheila Meadows, VP of Human Resources. “How we recruit, pay, develop and retain our staff is important and key to our success, and we want to continue to attract and retain our best talent and provide our colleagues with compensation that is competitive in today’s market.”

As part of this implementation, Mission Health will be making adjustments to our salary structure as follows:

Grade Current Range Minimum New Range Minimum C 11.00 12.50 D 11.35 12.75 E 12.26 13.00

In addition to the new minimum wage, the minimums for grades D and E are being adjusted as well. Team members in those pay grades who are below their new range minimum will be adjusted to their new range minimum.

To see all the career opportunities at Mission Health, visit missionhealth.org/careers.