Press release from Mission Health:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Nov. 16, 2022) – Mission Hospital once again received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates Mission Hospital’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

“I’m incredibly proud to lead this team of capable and caring providers. At Mission Hospital, the safe and compassionate care of our patients is our top priority and we are honored to have the Leapfrog Group independently acknowledge the efforts of this team once again with an A grade,” said Chad Patrick, CEO, Mission Hospital.

Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, the only other eligible Mission Health Hospital, also received an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see Mission Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, and via its newsletter.