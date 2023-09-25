News release from Mission Health:

Mission Health is pleased to announce our Certificate of Need has been approved a second time for a new ER to serve the Western North Carolina area as a department of Mission Hospital. This new ER will be a campus of Mission Hospital and will be near the intersection of Smokey Park Hwy and Interstate 40 on Crowell Road in western Buncombe County.

“It is exciting for us and our community that we will have this additional access to exceptional emergency care for our region. We are pleased that the CON Section has once again given its approval and we can move forward in providing emergency care closer to home for this community,” said Chad Patrick, CEO Mission Hospital.

This new location will be a fully functioning ER, open 24/7 including:

12 patient rooms

On-site diagnostic imaging (CT, x-ray, ultrasound) and clinical laboratory services

Board-certified emergency physicians and ACLS-trained emergency nursing staff

Will comply with the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) regulations as well as appropriate state regulations

Not only will patients west of Asheville now have an emergency option closer to home, but this new ER will help enable EMS teams coming from this direction to get back on the road faster and serve more patients. Further, as more patients are treated in this ER, it should help to reduce the number of patients traveling to Mission Hospital’s main ER for their emergencies.

Work will begin soon on already purchased land on Crowell Road.