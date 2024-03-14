The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Association of Asheville and Buncombe County’s Community Outreach Providing Empowerment (COPE) committee is proud to announce the recipients of The Rosa Parks Award. This award honors women in our community who have:

• Fostered a culture of inclusion in the Asheville community.

• Worked to achieve a just society for the disadvantaged.

• Exemplified a nonviolent philosophy in pursuit of a better life for non-majority people.

• Inspired direct action in the cause of social justice.

On Tuesday March 19 at 5:30 pm , the MLK Association will honor these three women with an award ceremony at Black Wall Street AVL, located at 8 River Arts Place .

Mrs. Johnnie Nelson Grant is the founder and publisher of The Urban News. The Urban News supports and highlights African American communities, businesses, and professionals in and around the city of Asheville, Buncombe County, western North Carolina, the state of NC, and the nation. The Urban News draws its readership across racial and ethnic lines, as well as former Asheville residents who maintain their involvement in this community from wherever they live—nationally and internationally.

Becky Stone is an African American history storyteller who was born in Philadelphia, Pa , and graduated from Vassar College with General Honors in 1970, having majored in drama while also being a member of an award-winning folk singing group. She moved to Fairview in the early 80’s. Over the years, she has performed with the Asheville Community Theatre, Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre, New Studio of Dance, Haywood Arts Regional Theatre, Highland Repertory Theatre, Lime Kiln Theatre in Virginia, the Warehouse Theater in Greenville SC, and the Montford Players.

Renee White is a native of Asheville and has been the President of the East End Valley Street Neighborhood Association for the past 11 years. In this role, she has led the Association’s advocacy efforts for community investments and public policy changes. She is also a member of the Legacy Neighborhood Coalition, which includes the Shiloh Community Association, the Burton Street Community Association, the Southside Community Association, and the Emma Association. For the past six years, as the 1st Vice Chair of precinct 1.1, the Stephens Lee Center, Mrs. White has worked to educate residents about the electoral process and ensure that members of the community have access to free elections.