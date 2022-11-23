Press release from NCDOT:

ASHEVILLE – The ramifications of a truck crash in January will be felt this winter.

Construction is slated to start Monday to repair parts of a bridge on Montford Avenue over Interstate 240 West damaged by the lift arm of a truck passing underneath.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin repairing multiple beams under the bridge over Interstate 240 West on Monday evening. The contractor, Buckeye Bridge LLC, which was awarded the contract for $824,000, is limited to working at night between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Despite the night work, traffic congestion may increase on I-240 West and Montford Avenue due to the safety measures needed to finish the construction by the contract completion date in March.

During construction hours, all I-240 West traffic will be directed to take the Montford Avenue exit (Exit 4C), cross directly over Montford Road, then take the I-240 West on-ramp to rejoin the interstate.

Also, at night, all lanes of Montford Avenue will be closed with marked detours. All southbound drivers should plan to turn onto Chestnut Street then right onto Broadway. Northbound traffic may use City of Asheville streets to access I-240 West and areas north of I-240. Daytime lane closures on Montford Avenue, with similar impacts to the current traffic pattern, will be likely through the life of the contract.

“The best balance of traffic management and safety for drivers and workers is to conduct the work at night when traffic volumes are lower,” Division 13 Senior Assistant Resident Engineer Cody Weddle said. “We anticipate that crews will work as safely and as efficiently as possible to make the necessary repairs and limit traffic interruptions.”