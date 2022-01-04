Press release from City of Asheville:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following committees will hold remote meetings during the week of January 3-7, 2022. More information, including ways to view and participate will be posted on the committee page and on the Boards & Commissions virtual meeting hub on the City’s PublicInput page. All virtual meetings can also be viewed live on the City YouTube Channel.

Civic Center Commission – January 4 at 12:00 noon

Urban Forestry Commission – January 4 CANCELED

Planning and Zoning Commission – January 5 at 5:00 p.m.

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee – January 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Civil Service Board – January 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Greenway Committee – January 6 at 3:30 p.m.

Mountain Community Capital Fund – RESCHEDULED: January 14 at 1:00 p.m.