Press release from Mountain Roots:

Brevard, NC–This year approximately 900 Transylvania County children will have the opportunity to grow and learn in the outdoors, thanks to a Bogs’ 2% for Outdoor Education Grant. As part of these nationwide grants, Mountain Roots received $4720 to support its work to engage Brevard Elementary and Pisgah Forest Elementary K-4 students in outdoor education classes. The grant program is funded by Bogs, which makes waterproof footwear, and administered by the Outdoor Foundation, a national nonprofit that inspires future generations of outdoor enthusiasts.

Mountain Roots, Inc. is a Transylvania County-based educational non-profit that teaches outdoor education classes in local schools during the school year and operates Mountain Roots Day Camp in the summer. This funding allows Mountain Roots to provide 2-3 experiential nature education programs in 2018 for all K-4 students at Brevard Elementary School and Pisgah Forest Elementary School, free of cost to the schools and students. These programs take place on-site at BES and PFES, and work to connect students to the outdoors in their schools’ “outdoor classroom” spaces.

Brevard Elementary’s Instructional Coach Barbara Grimm says, “Mountain Roots is filling a huge need in our schools for more hands-on, experiential science instruction. We are very excited that they have chosen to partner with Brevard Elementary using the funds received from the BOGS grant. Participating in these meaningful and engaging outdoor activities add another layer to a well-rounded educational experience.” Mountain Roots began programs this month in both Brevard Elementary and Pisgah Forest Elementary.

Bogs’ 2% for Outdoor Education funding will provide a total of $60,000 to bring nonprofit organizations’ project ideas to life nationwide. Supported projects include a variety of outdoor education programs, from community gardening to paddling. “The Outdoor Foundation believes in supporting innovative on-the-ground projects that make lasting change,” said Ivan Levin, Deputy Director of the Outdoor Foundation. “Thanks to support from Bogs, we are investing in localized projects that increase outdoor participation and ultimately create healthier, more active communities.”

Projects were chosen based on their innovation, likelihood of increasing outdoor participation, number of youth impacted, sustainability, and budget factors.

Mountain Roots director Ali Lien says, “We are so excited for this opportunity to connect Transylvania County students to the natural world!” For more information on Mountain Roots Outdoor Education programs and Day Camp, visit www.MountainRoots.org.