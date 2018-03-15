Press release from Hands On! Children’s Museum:

Tues. 4/3 11:00 – 11:30 am. Mad Scientists Lab – Edible Gummy Worms! Ages 3 yrs. & up. Celebrate the NC Science Festival. Join Dr. Bunsen in the Mad Scientist Lab and discover the gelling effects of sodium alginate! Mad Scientists Lab will be every Tuesday morning at 11 am April 10, 17 & 24. Limited spaces. Please call to register. Free with $5 admission/free for members.

Tues 4/3-Fri. 4/6 All Day. Spring Flower Festival. All ages will enjoy creating flowers using the left behind paintings from our art area & recycled materials. Create beautiful flowers to put in a vase, wear in your hair, or give to others. Free with $5 admission/free for members. Sponsored by Summit Marketing.

Wed. 4/4 4:00-5:00 pm. Science on Wheels. Join a Hands On! educator at the Mills River Library for food science fun! Pre-registration required. Call 890-1850 to register.

Thurs. 4/5 10:30-11:00 am. Healthy Kids Club- Eat a Rainbow! Ages 3 yrs. & up. Explore the need for eating a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables. Dissect different fruits and vegetables to learn about the botany of each. Free with $5 admission/free for members.

Tues. 4/10-Fri.4/13 All Day. Make an Inch Worm! All Ages. Does an inchworm really measure inches? Come make your own and explore measuring with your new friend. Free with $5 admission/free for members. Sponsored by NC Printing.

Tues 4/10 11:00-11:30 am. Mad Scientists Lab – How Acidic! Ages 3 yrs. & up. Join Dr. Bunsen in the Mad Scientist Lab to explore the acidity of foods using a pH meter and discover the power of acidic solutions through demos and hands on activities! Limited spaces. Please call to register. Free with $5 admission/free for members. Sponsored by the City of Hendersonville.

Thurs. 4/12 10:30-11:00 am. Healthy Kids Club- Grow a Garden. Ages 3 and up. Participants will explore the importance of agriculture by studying botany, agronomy, and sampling local crops. They will take home seeds to start their own garden. Free with $5 admission/free for members.

Thurs. 4/12 11:00 am-12:00 pm. Blue Ridge Humane Day! Come visit a special animal from the Blue Ridge Humane Society. Learn fun facts and take home a craft. This activity is free with $5 admission/free for members.

Sat. 4/14 10am-5pm. Mountain Science Expo-The Secret’s in the Science! Join the Dr.’s and other Hands On! volunteers at the NC Arboretum for this fun-filled day of science.

Tues. 4/17-Fri. 4/20 National High Five Day! All ages. Prepare to celebrate National High Five Day, Thurs. 4/19, by making a handprint wand. Be sure to give your friends and family a Hands On! High Five for a job well done! Free with $5 admission/free for members. Sponsored by Van Winkle Law Firm.

Tues. 4/17 11:30 am-12:00 pm. Mad Scientists Lab – All Rise for Yeast! Ages 3 yrs & up. Join Dr. Bunsen in the Mad Scientist Lab and discover the power of yeast by performing experiments that demonstrate yeast’s ability to emit CO2 and transform ingredients. Limited spaces. Please call to register. Free with $5 admission/free for members. Sponsored by Drs. Alison & Richard Reid, Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics.

Wed. 4/18 4:00-5:00 pm. Science on Wheels. Join a Hands On! educator at the Mills River Library for food science fun! Pre-registration required. Call 890-1850 to register.

Thurs. 4/19 10:30-11:00 am. Healthy Kids Club-Wonderful Water! Ages 3 and up. Participants will explore the importance of water for the environment and for the human body by conducting hydration experiments. Free with $5 admission/free for members.

Sat. 4/21 11:00 am-3:00 pm. Join Hands On! Children’s Museum at Chimney Rock State Park to celebrate Earth Day.

Tues. 4/24-Fri.4/27 All day. Celebrate National Pet Month with Recycled Critter Craft. All ages. What type of critter can you engineer from recycled materials? Can your critter move? How many legs does it have? This STEM event will get us ready for National Pet Week in May! Sponsored by the Etowah Valley Veterinary Hospital. Free with $5 admission/free for members.

Tues. 4/24 11:00-11:30 am. Mad Scientists Lab – Nails for Breakfast? Ages 3 yrs. & up. Join Dr. Bunsen in the Mad Scientist Lab as they experiment with iron-fortified foods and discover why iron is essential. Limited spaces. Please call to register. Free with $5 admission/free for members.

Wed. 4/25 8:00 am- 12:30pm. Science on Wheels. Hands On! Children’s Museum educators travel to Glenn Marlow Elementary for science fun. This program is closed to the public.

Thurs. 4/26 10:30-11:00 am. Healthy Kids Club- Sugar, Salt, and Fat! Ages 3 and up. Participants will explore our three favorite tastes by conducting experiments utilizing sugar, salt, and fat. Free with $5 admission/free for members.

Sat. 4/28 5:30-7:00 pm. Science Chefs! Join us for a science-filled MEMBER ONLY event as we celebrate the NC Science Festival. Come explore edible gummy drops, discover the science of chocolate chip cookies, learn how to make butter, eat liquid nitrogen ice cream, and more. Feel free to bring a non-member friend for just $3 per person. To RSVP, please call 697-8333 or email us at info@handsonwnc.org.

The mission of Hands On! is to provide “hands on” educational exhibits and science programs that stimulate the imagination and motivate learning in a fun, safe environment. For additional information about their educational programs and facility, please visit their website at www.handsonwnc.org or call 828-697-8333.