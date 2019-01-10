Press release from Music Video Asheville:

We are thrilled to announce a call for submissions for the12th Annual Music Video Asheville Presented by Prestige Subaru (MVA), the annual showcase to celebrate the collaboration of Asheville musicians and filmmakers.

Last year, 80+ local musicians and filmmakers submitted their Music Videos for consideration in this growing event. Twenty seven videos were selected to be shown at the sold out screening making them eligible for awards and prizes. Prizes for winners will include a free day of studio time at Echo Mountain Recording Studios and a $500 cash prize.

All submission guidelines and instructions can be found at musicvideoavl.com

Call for Submissions: 12th Annual MUSIC VIDEO ASHEVILLE on Wed, April 24th at Diana Wortham Theatre

Submission Deadline: Friday, March 18th 2019

Who gets selected for the showcase?

All submissions that meet the guidelines will be considered by the MVA committee. The best 90 minutes of footage will be selected for the showcase.

Questions about submissions? Email Kelly Denson at Mvaproducer@gmail.com or call 828-515-1081.

MVA Awards

1. Crowd Favorite Award – At the event, the audience will vote for their favorite video, and the winning artists will receive a $500 cash prize as well as a coveted MVA trophy.

2. Best of Music Video Asheville 2019- MVA is proud to be offering a the “BEST OF MVA” Award selected by a jury of film and music industry professionals. The winner will receive a day of free studio time at Echo Mountain Recording.

3. Additional Awards: Best Soundtrack, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design