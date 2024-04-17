Press release from the office of Councilwoman Debbie Roundtree:

In response to growing inequities and complaints, Hendersonville City Councilwoman, Debbie Roundtree, is convening a NACA Affordable Housing Workshop with the community and press at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville, NC.

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024Time: 9:00am-1:00pm

Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church

900 Blythe St.

Hendersonville, NC 28792

Registration: Register by May 1st, 2024 – Only 125 slots available.

Call or Text Hendersonville City Councilwoman Debbie Roundtree at (828) 290-6580

Leave your name and a number where you can receive a return call.

Purpose: To address regional affordable housing struggles related to evictions, Section 8, low credit scores, other related costs and challenges.

Hendersonville City Councilwoman Debbie Roundtree “The People’s Candidate” is a fourth generation native and beloved community leader. As a trailblazing member of the Hendersonville City Council, one of her top priorities is creating affordable housing and she knows first hand about the hardships locally. Take the first step towards homeownership and attend this free NACA Affordable Housing Workshop. Workshop topics include evictions, Section 8, low credit scores, loans below market fixed rate with no down payment or closing costs requirements. Attendance of this workshop is required to receive further assistance and benefits related to the program.

Who: Neighborhood Assistance Corp of America (NACA), Hendersonville City Councilwoman Debbie Roundtree, Trinity Presbyterian Church and people of the community.