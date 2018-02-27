Press release from Nathan West:

ASHEVILLE — Citing education and criminal justice reform as his two top legislative priorities, lifelong Buncombe County resident Nathan West announced today that he has filed as a candidate for North Carolina House of Representatives’ District 115, which comprises the eastern third of Buncombe County. He is challenging two-term incumbent John Ager.

“Like most of us with children in the public schools, education is of paramount importance to me,” said West. “And I’d like to build on the General Assembly’s record of providing teachers with an average pay raise of 15.5%,” he continued. “But we can do even better making sure our teachers have the resources they need and pay they deserve— and as a member of the majority party, I’ll be in a better position to make that happen.”

West also praised last year’s successful efforts to pass “raise the age” legislation into law, something he sees as a welcome first step in long overdue, comprehensive criminal justice reform in North Carolina.

West, 40, is a project manager and independent insurance adjuster who specializes in natural disaster claims settlements and recently started a small custom furniture business in Black Mountain. A graduate of T.C. Roberson High School and attended A-B Tech, he’s worked in the construction field since the age of 16. West served as Chairman of the Buncombe County Republican Party from March 2015 to March 2017 and as its Communications Director from March 2012 to March 2015.

“There’s been effectively no legislation in the last four years come from our county in both the House and Senate; Buncombe County isn’t best-served by partisan politicians who can’t successfully work across the aisle. Rep. Ager is a nice man and I appreciate his willingness to serve but I believe it’s time for a new generation of effective leadership for our county.”

West and his wife Sarah live in Montreat with their three children and two dogs.