Press release from Buncombe County Recreation Services:

ASHEVILLE — As the end of winter nears, make your plans to enjoy more daylight and warmer weather join the Buncombe County Recreation Services Spring Kickball league today.

Come be active and live healthy while connecting with others in a relaxed atmosphere. The rules are pretty much the same as they were on the playground (although we do have strict procedures in place to prevent the spread of cooties). So be a kid again. If you never played as a kid, don’t worry kickball is easy to learn and the league is open to each and every skill level. You could just be the next Arnold Kath. After discovering his amazing talent in a local kickball recreation league at age 37, Kath brought home the gold as the captain for the U.S. team in five consecutive Olympic Summer Games. Side note, we made that story up as a shameless marketing ploy.

Online registration is open now through March 26. The cost is $25 per person during early registration. Beginning March 27 the cost will be $35 per person. All registrations include a team shirt. The season begins Tuesday, April 3. You can register as an individual or drag your coworkers along to help you achieve your dream of kickball stardom. Visit kickball.buncomberecreation.org to register.

Games are played on Tuesday evenings from 6 until 9 p.m. on Field 9 at the Buncombe County Sports Park. Kickball League rules state that a team must consist of at least 10 players with a minimum of 3 female players on the field at any one time; so make your team co-ed.

Contact Mac Stanley with questions or to request additional information, mac.stanley@buncombecounty.org or 828-250-4269.