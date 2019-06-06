Press release from North Carolina Technology Association:

The North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH), the industry association representing the state’s tech sector, announces the NC Tech Tour 2019.

The NC Tech Tour is an initiative of NC TECH to highlight both vibrancy of the state’s tech sector. The tour will be a week-long event across the state as we travel from the mountains to the coast.

During the week, NC TECH will tour the coolest workplaces, hear from the leaders of tech employers, engage in lively tech discussions and network with the tech community in some of the state’s great breweries. Activities and tours will take place at numerous locations including Avalara, Credit Karma, Inmar, Levvel, Google, Sitehands, tekMountain/CastleBranch, Venture Café Winston-Salem and WeWork.

View the tour schedule below and visit our NC Tech Tour Page to see a detailed list of each time along with times and registration.

Monday, June 10 – Asheville

Tuesday, June 11 – Charlotte

Wednesday, June 12 – Triad

Thursday, June 13 – Triangle

Friday, June 14 – Wilmington

Individuals from NC TECH member companies and media are invited to attend tour stops. With questions or to RSVP, contact Tracy Sternberg (tracy@nctech.org) or call 919.856.0393.

About NC TECH

NC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH’s mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina’s tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community. For more information, visit nctech.org.