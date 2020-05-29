According to data released May 29 by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the following Buncombe facilities are reporting cases of COVID-19:

Aston Park Health Care Center: 45 staff, 77 residents and 19 resident deaths

Carolina Pines at Asheville: four staff

Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community’s Simonds Health Care Center: six staff, three residents and one resident death

Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation: Two staff and one resident

The full list of COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate care facilities can be found here.