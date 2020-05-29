According to data released May 29 by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the following Buncombe facilities are reporting cases of COVID-19:
- Aston Park Health Care Center: 45 staff, 77 residents and 19 resident deaths
- Carolina Pines at Asheville: four staff
- Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community’s Simonds Health Care Center: six staff, three residents and one resident death
- Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation: Two staff and one resident
The full list of COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate care facilities can be found here.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.