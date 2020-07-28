Press release from the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities:

The Advocacy and Leadership Awards, hosted by the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCCDD), is seeking nominations of self-advocates, professionals who work for people with I/DD and advocates and volunteers who have passionately worked and continue to work to build a better North Carolina for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

The Council is seeking nominations for the following awards:

NORTH CAROLINA LEADERSHIP ACHIEVEMENT AWARD (Self Advocates): The Leadership Achievement Award is presented to an outstanding North Carolina self-advocate whose work has improved the quality of life for people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities. Nominate here.

JACK B. HEFNER MEMORIAL AWARD (Parent, Family & Community Advocates): Jack B. Hefner served the State of North Carolina as a member of NCCDD from 1982 until his passing in 1994. As a father to a son with intellectual disabilities, “Big Jack” was willing to do whatever it took to enhance the quality of life for North Carolinians affected by disability. Jack B. Hefner’s leadership inspired a generation of advocates and people with I/DD to work forcefully. Nominate here.

HELEN C. “Holly” RIDDLE DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD (Professionals): Named after Helen C. “Holly” Riddle, Executive Director for the NCCDD for 23 years, this award is the highest recognition given by the NCCDD to those professionals who have made lasting contributions towards improving opportunities, breaking down barriers, and promoting increased quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Nominate here.

The nomination process is now open and forms are available Online and as a PDF and Word Document. The forms are also available in Spanish.