Press release from Danu Macon:

ASHEVILLE — Have you ever imagined what life would be like if our yards and parks, business centers and municipal buildings were surrounded by delicious edible fruit trees? In the spring of 2018, a unique program called “1,000 Fruit Trees for Western NC” aims to bring just such a vision into fruition.

Clearly stated in the name, the goal of planting 1,000 fruit trees will be reached through a two-pronged approach. On one hand, citizen landowners can invest in a fruit tree(s) from one of our partner nurseries and make a reasonable donation for that tree to be planted in their yard. On the other hand, all are welcome to make donations to a crowd-sourcing campaign, titled “1,000 Fruit Trees for Western NC” on Wethetrees.com, that will sponsor fruit tree purchases for those who are unable to afford them.

Both of these “branches” of the project will grow outwards from a notion of service, both to the present community and to future generations. In order to assure that there will be an abundance of local fruit for the children of tomorrow, the project seeks to plant trees today.

“1,000 Fruit Trees for Western NC” has initiated a dynamic collaboration between Whole Tree Permaculture and Useful Plants Nursery, a permaculture-based business based out of Earthaven Eco-village in Black Mountain, North Carolina and thought-child of the late Chuck Marsh, a local teacher and global activist in the realm of home-orcharding. UPN offers more than 40 species of medicinal, edible or otherwise useful herbs, shrubs and trees for participants to choose from.

To participate in the program, residents and landowners of Western North Carolina can contact wholetreepermaculture@gmail.com or find the registration form available on the Whole Tree Permaculture Facebook page. Once registered, participants can peruse the options at the Useful Plants Nursery website and make a pre-order, mentioning the “1,000 Fruit Trees Project” by calling the nursery at (828) 669-6517. The pre-order phase of the project, which includes scheduling a planting day between March and Mid-April, runs from now until March 1st. Once March arrives, we will begin to deliver trees to the participants in order to plant them. Participation during the planting day, especially of children, is welcome and encouraged.

Whole Tree Permaculture was initiated in 2015 by Danu Macon, a UNC-Asheville alumni and resident of Western NC for the last nine years. Through planting trees, the organization seeks to address the specific 21st century challenges of Food Security, Climate Change and Nature Disconnection. Whole Tree Permaculture has organized plantings across the East Coast, as far afield as the Eastern Shore of Maryland, that have led to 1,500 trees in the ground, so far.