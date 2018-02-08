Press release from United Way of Henderson County:

Henderson County residents can now visit one website to find and sign up for volunteer opportunities at local non-profit agencies. Visit www.volunteerhendo.org to find a volunteer position to meet your skills, interests, and abilities. Vounteer Hendo is a program of United Way of Henderson County. Contact program coordinator, Kara Ashley-Gilmore, at volunteer@liveunitedhc.org or 828-692-1636 ext. 1108 with any questions.

About United Way of Henderson County

