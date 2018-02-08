Press release from United Way of Henderson County:
Henderson County residents can now visit one website to find and sign up for volunteer opportunities at local non-profit agencies. Visit www.volunteerhendo.org to find a volunteer position to meet your skills, interests, and abilities. Vounteer Hendo is a program of United Way of Henderson County. Contact program coordinator, Kara Ashley-Gilmore, at volunteer@liveunitedhc.org or 828-692-1636 ext. 1108 with any questions.
About United Way of Henderson County
United Way is advancing the common good by creating opportunities for a better life in Henderson County. If you would like more information or would like to make a donation, contact United Way of Henderson County at PO Box 487, Hendersonville, NC 28793, 828-692-1636, or visit online at liveunitedhc.org. You can also find UWHC on Facebook.
