Press release from North Carolina Institute of Medicine:

The North Carolina Institute of Medicine (NCIOM) released an interactive county health map today, complete with comprehensive county health profiles for each of the state’s 100 counties. The county profiles (found at nciom.org/map)aggregate state, regional and county-level data on more than 50 topics, including demographic information, measures of access to care and community well-being.

The data will be updated regularly, serving as a source of information about current health issues in our state—from rates of insurance coverage to opioid poisoning deaths. In this way, the county health profiles can assist state and local policymakers in creating effective policies toimprove the health of the state and provide data for community organizations, journalists and researchers who are working to understand and improve the health of N.C. communities. By sharing principal indicators used for community health assessments and other community-based initiatives in one easy-to-use platform, the NCIOM hopes the interactive county health map will be a useful source of health-related data for the general public as well.

“Understanding determinants and indicators of health in the communities where we live and work are critical steps to developing strategies to improve health. This tool can help legislators and county commissioners better understand the health issues of the people they serve andplay a powerful role in developing strategies to improve health,” says Dr. Adam Zolotor, President and CEO of the NCIOM.

The North Carolina Institute of Medicine (NCIOM) is an independent, quasi-state agency that was chartered by the North Carolina General Assembly in 1983 to provide balanced, nonpartisan information on issues of relevance to the health of North Carolina’s population. The NCIOMconvenes task forces of knowledgeable and interested individuals to study complex health issues facing the state in order to develop workable solutions to address these issues to improve health, health care access, and quality of health care in North Carolina. Visit nciom for more information.