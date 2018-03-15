Local honorees are highlighted in italics.

Press release from North Carolina Department of Commerce:

CLAYTON, N.C. – North Carolina Main Street Champions will be recognized for their commitment to downtown improvements and strong communities during an awards breakfast in Clayton March 15 at 9 a.m. Thirty-nine individuals will receive honors for their contributions to Main Street programs and downtown districts in 2017. This year’s group of Main Street Champions brings the total number to 678 individuals recognized by the N.C. Department of Commerce over the past 18 years.

“N.C. Main Street Champions go above and beyond to invest their time and talents with the goal of creating vibrant business districts in their communities,” said N.C. Secretary of Commerce Anthony M. Copeland. “We are proud to welcome these committed individuals into the ranks of Main Street Champions.”

“This year’s champions represent Main Street board members and special project volunteers, city employees, developers, business and property owners, artists and residents, all with a passion, drive and commitment to improve downtown,” said Liz Parham, director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center.

North Carolina Main Street Champions

Kasey Zumwalt, Aberdeen

Nancy Lipe, Albemarle

John & Jennifer Church, Belmont

Steve Owen, Brevard

Jan Davis, Burlington

Jean Skibo, Cherryville

Hubert & Bonnie Lee, Clayton

Kara Donatelli and the Sampson Arts Council Board of Directors, Clinton

Alan Bishop, Concord

Ashley Latham, Eden

Al Rob, Edenton

Ray and Maureen Donnelly, Elizabeth City

Paul and Michelle Gref, Forest City

Keri Zollo, Fuquay-Varina

Patrick Byrd, Garner

Gretchen Reed, Goldsboro

Terry Ketcham, Hendersonville

Debbie Reed and Lillian Holman, Hertford

Gavin Mitchell, Hickory

City of Lenoir Fire Department, Lenoir

City of Lexington Business and Community Development Staff, Lexington

Rachel Withrow, Marion

Cotton and Vickie Ketchie, Mooresville

Steve Miller, Morehead City

Summer Jenkins, Newton

Cindy Pardue, North Wilkesboro

Jennifer Nixon, Reidsville

Ed Wiley III and Yalem Kiros, Rocky Mount

Jessica Smith, Roxboro

Willard Whitson, Rutherfordton

Pete Bogle, Salisbury

Ophelia Livingston, Sanford

Foothills Farmers Market Staff, Shelby

Nate and Colleen Roby, Smithfield

Zan Sistare, Spruce Pine

Jason Cole and Andrea Chadwick, Statesville

Dean Trakas, Tryon

Carter Harrell, Wake Forest

Wendy Moore, Wilson