Local honorees are highlighted in italics.
Press release from North Carolina Department of Commerce:
CLAYTON, N.C. – North Carolina Main Street Champions will be recognized for their commitment to downtown improvements and strong communities during an awards breakfast in Clayton March 15 at 9 a.m. Thirty-nine individuals will receive honors for their contributions to Main Street programs and downtown districts in 2017. This year’s group of Main Street Champions brings the total number to 678 individuals recognized by the N.C. Department of Commerce over the past 18 years.
“N.C. Main Street Champions go above and beyond to invest their time and talents with the goal of creating vibrant business districts in their communities,” said N.C. Secretary of Commerce Anthony M. Copeland. “We are proud to welcome these committed individuals into the ranks of Main Street Champions.”
“This year’s champions represent Main Street board members and special project volunteers, city employees, developers, business and property owners, artists and residents, all with a passion, drive and commitment to improve downtown,” said Liz Parham, director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center.
North Carolina Main Street Champions
Kasey Zumwalt, Aberdeen
Nancy Lipe, Albemarle
John & Jennifer Church, Belmont
Steve Owen, Brevard
Jan Davis, Burlington
Jean Skibo, Cherryville
Hubert & Bonnie Lee, Clayton
Kara Donatelli and the Sampson Arts Council Board of Directors, Clinton
Alan Bishop, Concord
Ashley Latham, Eden
Al Rob, Edenton
Ray and Maureen Donnelly, Elizabeth City
Paul and Michelle Gref, Forest City
Keri Zollo, Fuquay-Varina
Patrick Byrd, Garner
Gretchen Reed, Goldsboro
Terry Ketcham, Hendersonville
Debbie Reed and Lillian Holman, Hertford
Gavin Mitchell, Hickory
City of Lenoir Fire Department, Lenoir
City of Lexington Business and Community Development Staff, Lexington
Rachel Withrow, Marion
Cotton and Vickie Ketchie, Mooresville
Steve Miller, Morehead City
Summer Jenkins, Newton
Cindy Pardue, North Wilkesboro
Jennifer Nixon, Reidsville
Ed Wiley III and Yalem Kiros, Rocky Mount
Jessica Smith, Roxboro
Willard Whitson, Rutherfordton
Pete Bogle, Salisbury
Ophelia Livingston, Sanford
Foothills Farmers Market Staff, Shelby
Nate and Colleen Roby, Smithfield
Zan Sistare, Spruce Pine
Jason Cole and Andrea Chadwick, Statesville
Dean Trakas, Tryon
Carter Harrell, Wake Forest
Wendy Moore, Wilson
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.