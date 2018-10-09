Press release from Appalachian State University:

Appalachian State University’s performing arts series, “The Schaefer Center Presents…” continues its 2018-19 season with a performance by the North Carolina Symphony on Friday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Under the direction of Grant Llewellyn, the North Carolina Symphony will present a program featuring the Cherokee Chamber Singers, soprano Eliza Bagg and the Hayes School of Music’s Appalachian Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for Appalachian faculty/staff and retired faculty/staff and $10 for students and children. More information about this performance can be found at theschaefercenter.org.

The Hayes School of Music’s Appalachian Symphony Orchestra will join the symphony for well-known works by Leonard Bernstein and Aaron Copland. The symphony and the Cherokee Chamber Singers will perform selections from a new work by Brooklyn-based composer and Western North Carolina native William Brittelle— a work reflecting Cherokee identity through the perspectives and poetry of its youth. This project was undertaken with the support of the Cherokee Preservation Foundation, with the goals of engaging Cherokee youth in cultural conversations, preserving and sharing the Cherokee language, and providing extensive orchestral music education opportunities for Cherokee students.

The symphony will also be performing a matinee for K-12 students from 10 surrounding counties as part of the APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Series sponsored by Appalachian’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs.

Program for Oct. 19

Overture to Candide – Leonard Bernstein

Quiet City – Aaron Copland

Si Otsedoha (We’re Still Here) – William Brittelle

Suite from Appalachian Spring (1945 orchestration) – Aaron Copland

About the North Carolina Symphony

The North Carolina Symphony was founded in 1932 as America’s first statewide orchestra. Each year, the Symphony performs 175 concerts and events, traveling 18,500 miles throughout the state and engaging 250,000 people. The Symphony’s 66 full-time professional musicians perform under the artistic leadership of Music Director Grant Llewellyn.

The North Carolina Symphony is also dedicated to providing music education to build the next generation of musicians and music lovers. Each year, the Symphony serves more than 55,000 North Carolina students of all ages, providing training and resources for teachers.a

About the Cherokee Chamber Singers

The Cherokee Chamber Singers are the premier vocal ensemble from Cherokee High School in Cherokee, North Carolina, under the direction of Michael Yannette. As representatives of both their school and the Cherokee community, their unique and varied programs offer audiences not only a traditional and modern glimpse of Native American music, but also performances of traditional choral, classical, musical theatre, and pop/rock genres.

Tickets

Tickets for these events are on sale at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office. A faculty/staff and retired faculty/staff discount is available when tickets are purchased over the phone or at the box office. To purchase tickets, call or visit the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 800-841-2787, 828-262-4046 or visit: http://theschaefercenter.org.