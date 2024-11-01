Press release from Explore Asheville:

Today, Explore Asheville launched the Always Asheville Fund to support small, independent travel and hospitality businesses throughout Asheville and Buncombe County in reopening after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene. More than $750,000 will be available in microgrants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

“Assisting our small businesses with emergency grants, not loans, will aid in part to sustain this deeply rooted, creative community that is central to the spirit of Asheville,” said President and CEO of Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism and Development Authority Vic Isley. “According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), 40% of small businesses do not reopen after a disaster. This fund aims to help buck that trend for the area’s local entrepreneurs, ensuring their stories continue to shape our community’s future.”

Explore Asheville has a long and proud legacy that started in 1983 and has inspired economic prosperity in Asheville, Buncombe County, and Western North Carolina for nearly forty years. Since 2001, Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority have committed $96 million in grants to more than 50 community projects, as well as $5 million in grants through the Tourism Jobs Recovery Fund to nearly 400 small travel and hospitality businesses to reopen following the pandemic. Nearly 90% of those businesses were still in operation prior to Helene.

“As we move through this catastrophic time for our region, it is more important than ever that we are creative and working to support our hospitality partners,” said Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority Chair Brenda Durden. “The Always Asheville Fund is intended to do just that. Our mission is to provide hope for as many partners as possible through this endeavor.”

Eligibility Requirements

Business must be a small, independent business with at least two employees and not more than 100 employees as of September 26, 2024. (Owners actively working in the business count as employees; passive owners and independent contractors do not.)

Business must have been in operation before July 1, 2024.

Business must provide direct in-person visitor experience. A business providing lodging, in whole or in part, is not eligible.

Business must be physically located within Buncombe County.

Applicant must be able to demonstrate the business was impacted by Hurricane Helene, including but not limited to business interruption, physical damage, and/or loss of equipment or inventory.

Must provide a clear plan to re-open quickly and a detailed description of grant fund use.

Application Timeline

Application Opens: October 31, 2024

Application Deadline: November 11, 2024, 5 p.m.

Award Notifications Issued: November 22, 2024

Explore Asheville will host open office hours Monday, November 4, through Friday, November 8, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Explore Asheville’s office at 27 College Place, Asheville, NC 28801. For questions and technical assistance, please email alwaysashevillefund@exploreasheville.com

To Apply

To apply, visit https://always.exploreasheville.com/always-asheville-fund-application. The application is available in English and Spanish.