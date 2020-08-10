Announcement from the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville:
OLLI – the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville – will begin a new series of webinars on racial disparities with a presentation, Racial Disparity – Cultural Humility, by clinical ethicist Sharon West, RN, DPS, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. This Zoom presentation is free and open to everyone; preregistration is required at this link.
West, who earned a Doctorate of Professional Studies in clinical ethics at Albany Medical College, is a consultant, nursing educator, newspaper columnist and presenter focusing on inequities in health care, clinical ethics, culturally appropriate patient care delivery, and advance care directive education. She serves as an appointee by Governor Cooper on the N.C. Commission of Public Health.
The series on racial disparities will continue with these future events:
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m. – Including the Invisible: Race, Place, and Faith in Rural Western North Carolina
- Ameena Batada, Associate Professor of Health & Wellness, UNC Asheville
- Je’wana Grier-McEachin, Executive Director, ABIPA (Asheville Buncombe Institute of Parity Achievement)
- Jill Fromewick, Research Scientist, UNC Health Sciences at MAHEC; Adjunct Assistant Professor, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health
- Click here to register.
Thursday, Aug. 27, 3 p.m. – Addressing Racial Inequities in the Criminal Justice System
- Debra Campbell, Asheville City Manager
- Curry First, Civil Rights Attorney
- LeAnn Melton, Buncombe County Public Defender
- Todd Williams, Buncombe County District Attorney
- Click here to register.
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m. – What is the Path to Achieving Educational Equity for Students of Color?
- Buffy Fowler, Operations Coordinator, Francine Delany New School
- Tsianina Tovar, ESL Teacher, West Buncombe Elementary
- Click here to register.
This series has been designed by the Inclusion Committee of members of OLLI to raise awareness and to inspire personal engagement and advocacy. Each session will include participation by local leaders, professionals and community members engaged in addressing these issues. The format will allow for a discussion and a question and answer follow up.
For more information, visit OLLIAsheville.com, email olli@unca.edu, or call 828.251.6140.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.