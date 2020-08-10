Announcement from the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville:

OLLI – the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNC Asheville – will begin a new series of webinars on racial disparities with a presentation, Racial Disparity – Cultural Humility, by clinical ethicist Sharon West, RN, DPS, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. This Zoom presentation is free and open to everyone; preregistration is required at this link.

West, who earned a Doctorate of Professional Studies in clinical ethics at Albany Medical College, is a consultant, nursing educator, newspaper columnist and presenter focusing on inequities in health care, clinical ethics, culturally appropriate patient care delivery, and advance care directive education. She serves as an appointee by Governor Cooper on the N.C. Commission of Public Health.

The series on racial disparities will continue with these future events:

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 1 p.m. – Including the Invisible: Race, Place, and Faith in Rural Western North Carolina

Ameena Batada, Associate Professor of Health & Wellness, UNC Asheville

Je’wana Grier-McEachin, Executive Director, ABIPA (Asheville Buncombe Institute of Parity Achievement)

Jill Fromewick, Research Scientist, UNC Health Sciences at MAHEC; Adjunct Assistant Professor, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health

Click here to register.

Thursday, Aug. 27, 3 p.m. – Addressing Racial Inequities in the Criminal Justice System

Debra Campbell, Asheville City Manager

Curry First, Civil Rights Attorney

LeAnn Melton, Buncombe County Public Defender

Todd Williams, Buncombe County District Attorney

Click here to register.

Wednesday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m. – What is the Path to Achieving Educational Equity for Students of Color?

Buffy Fowler, Operations Coordinator, Francine Delany New School

Tsianina Tovar, ESL Teacher, West Buncombe Elementary

Click here to register.

This series has been designed by the Inclusion Committee of members of OLLI to raise awareness and to inspire personal engagement and advocacy. Each session will include participation by local leaders, professionals and community members engaged in addressing these issues. The format will allow for a discussion and a question and answer follow up.

For more information, visit OLLIAsheville.com, email olli@unca.edu, or call 828.251.6140.