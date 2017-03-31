Press release from OnTrack Financial:

Classes are free unless noted. Pre-registration required. Call today at 255-5166.

Housing Classes

Homebuyer Education Series – ($50.00 participant fee)

Our HUD-certified course provides a step-by-step explanation of the home-buying process, a fantastic resource book, and an opportunity to interact with local real estate / lending / legal professionals so that you can make an informed decision about the biggest investment you will probably ever make. Certificate received upon completion.

(4-part class) Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 18, 20, 25 & 27 from 5:30 to 8:30pm

Understanding Reverse Mortgages

Learn the basics about Reverse Mortgages. This class will help you:

– Finally understand what a reverse mortgage is and how they work.

– Learn how reverse mortgages can provide cash to homeowners over age 62.

– Understand how the loans are paid back.

– Learn about different scenarios and how a reverse mortgage can be helpful; and

– Determine if you have enough equity in your home for a reverse mortgage to be a good solution for you by getting a free estimate at the end of the class.

Thursday, April 20 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Money Management and Credit Classes

Manage Your Money Series

Our most popular seminar deals with the basics of budgeting, setting goals, planning spending to realize goals, saving strategies, and tracking spending.

Saturdays, April 29 & May 6 from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm

Understanding Credit. Get it. Keep it. Improve it.

Find out what credit is and why it’s important. Understand what affects your credit score. Gain knowledge of method to repair or establish credit.

Thursday, April 6 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Wednesday, April 12 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Friday, April 21 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Tuesday, April 25 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Budgeting and Debt Class

A budget plan is one of the best tools for financial empowerment. Learn how income, expenses, and debt all affect a successful budget and gain tools to help you create a realistic budget. Additionally, everyone has a different solution for managing debt. This class will discuss the array of options for managing your debt.

Wednesday, April 5 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Tuesday, April 11 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Monday, April 17 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Friday, April 28 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Women’s Financial Empowerment Center

Emotions and Spending

This class explores the powerful role of emotion in our use of money, and provides tools for understanding those connections and working with the influential pull our emotions have on our spending patterns.

Monday, April 3 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Introduction to Homebuying

Thinking about purchasing a home, but don’t know where to start? Between realtors, banks, closing costs, and inspections, the task can seem overwhelming. But don’t worry – this introduction to first time homebuying will provide the answers you’ve been looking for and resources to help!

Monday, April 10 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Wednesday, April 26 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Preventing Identity Theft

Identity theft happens when someone steals your personal information and uses it without your permission. In this class, we’ll discuss how it happens, identify popular fraud and scam techniques, learn how to prevent identity theft, and explain what to do if you’re a victim of identity theft.

Wednesday, April 19 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm

Pre-registration required. Call OnTrack WNC today at 255-5166.

All classes listed are held at OnTrack WNC offices – 50 South French Broad Ave. Second Floor