October Financial Education Schedule
Classes are free unless noted. Pre-registration required. Call today at 255-5166.
Housing Classes
- Homebuyer Education Series – ($50 participant fee)
Our HUD-certified course provides a step-by-step explanation of the home-buying process, a fantastic resource book, and an opportunity to interact with local real estate / lending / legal professionals so that you can make an informed decision about the biggest investment you will probably ever make. Certificate received upon completion.
- (4-part class) Tuesdays and Thursdays, October 10, 12, 17 & 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Money Management and Credit Classes
- Manage Your Money Series
Our most popular seminar deals with the basics of budgeting, setting goals, planning spending to realize goals, saving strategies, and tracking spending.
- Saturdays, October 7 & 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays, October 25, November 1 & 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Mondays, October 30, November 6 & 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Understanding Credit. Get it. Keep it. Improve it.
Find out what credit is and why it’s important. Understand what affects your credit score. Gain knowledge of method to repair or establish credit.
- Thursday, October 5 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
- Monday, October 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Monday, October 16 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Budgeting and Debt Class
A budget plan is one of the best tools for financial empowerment. Learn how income, expenses, and debt all affect a successful budget and gain tools to help you create a realistic budget. Additionally, everyone has a different solution for managing debt. This class will discuss the array of options for managing your debt.
- Tuesday, October 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, October 12 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Friday, October 27 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Women’s Financial Empowerment Center
- Emotions & Spending
This class explores the powerful role of emotion in our use of money, and provides tools for understanding those connections and working with the influential pull our emotions have on our spending patterns.
- Monday, October 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 10 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
- Women’s Money Club – 6-part series
Money Clubs are an engaging new way for women to come together to achieve their money dreams while supporting each other and rewriting their financial stories.
- Tuesdays, October 3, 17, 31 November 14, 28 & December 12 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
- Surviving the Benefits Cliff. A Personal Story.
Moving away from government assistance is huge but it is also attainable.
Through a personal story of success, this class will discuss the steps of climbing out of the assistance hole and getting to the other side of the cliff. You can do it…we can do it together, let’s get started.
- Thursday, October 19 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
- Monday, October 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Your Money Future: Vision. Protect. Invest. 3-part Series
During this FREE series, you will become empowered to start creating your own money vision for your financial life, address your insurance needs and take that first step toward investing in your retirement.
- Mondays, October 30, November 6 & 13 from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
All classes listed are held at OnTrack WNC offices – 50 South French Broad Ave. Second Floor
