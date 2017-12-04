Press release from the Saint Nicholas project of Eblen Charities:
Please join us for the opening reception of the 2017 Ingles Magical Christmas Toy Store at Westgate Shopping Center from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. No RSVP necessary – just come and join us as we celebrate the opening of the toy store that will serve nearly 5,000 children this Christmas.
