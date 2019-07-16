Press release from Our VOICE:

Dear Community,

I am honored that the Our VOICE staff and Board of Directors has entrusted me with the position of Board President. In accepting this role, I am clear that I am representing an organization with a huge heart and an even bigger mission. I am also aware I have big shoes to fill as, Bo Carpenter, our former Board Chair, steps down. Thank you, Bo, for all you have done!

As Our VOICE continues to grow in size, expand it’s reach and dedicate itself to making seizmic national paradigm shifts in the way that people understand and address issues of sexual violence, I look forward to leading our board so that we capitalize on the passions, wisdom, resources and expertise of each participating member. That said, we cannot do this without your help, and your support is important now more than ever. There are many ways you can support Our VOICE – from volunteering your time, donating money, to telling your friends, family and colleagues about Our VOICE and our mission.

My service to the Board began in February of 2016, following a calling to accept the invitation to support and excel Our VOICE’s mission. It felt like an answer to a prayer of sorts, correlating with a deep personal connection to the issue of sexual violence and how it saturates our community on many levels as it is woven into the structures of our society. Since arriving, I found that my peers on the board have also felt a deep, personal calling to be of service in this capacity. It makes for a passionate, dedicated group of individuals, whom I feel fortunate to serve alongside.

As a therapist in this community since 2007, I have worked for over 12 years to support individuals in addressing their trauma, utilizing internal and external resources to heal and grow returning to their whole, healthy selves. My skills in being direct as well as keenly attuned to the needs of others will allow me to confidently and compassionately lead board members, our phenomenal Executive Director, Angelica, and the Our VOICE staff as we navigate the ever-changing landscape of our cultures. As I lean into this new phase of my service on the Board, I am excited and ready for the gifts I will both share as well as receive.

We have ambitious goals to accomplish during my term, and I need your help. You receive this newsletter because you have some connection to Our VOICE, and I want to deepen that connection. If you have more to give whether through assisting clients, speaking to churches and other community groups, serving on the board, holding a fundraiser or even if you have new ideas for helping Our VOICE, please contact me at boardpresident@ourvoicenc.org or contact Our VOICE directly.

In Gratitude and Service,

Marisol A. Colette