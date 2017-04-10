Press release:
Sunset Series returns to TFAC
Spring concerts in outdoor amphitheater
What: Sunset Series — Outdoor concerts in the Peterson Amphitheater
When: Thursdays, 7pm, April 27-May 25
Where: Tryon Fine Arts Center, Tryon, NC
Cost: Admission is by donation at the door
Info: www.tryonarts.org or 828-859-8322
Tryon, NC: Celebrate spring with the Sunset Series at TFAC. Weekly outdoor concerts return Thursday, April 27 and run for five weeks through May 25. Each performance starts at 7pm as the sun is setting over the Blue Ridge Mountains in the Peterson Amphitheater. Admission is pay-what-you-can at the door.
Australian guitarist Geoff Achison kicks off the series on April 27. Blues artist Randall Bramblett performs on May 4. Regional favorites Fayssoux McLean and Brandon Turner take the stage on May 11. The Carburetors perform classic rock on May 18. Mattie Phifer and Freddie Vanderford round out the series with Blues on May 25.
The Sunset Series is sponsored by the Plume Foundation; Lichty Guitar sponsors Geoff Achison and Randall Bramblett.
More information about the Sunset Series and other events at Tryon Fine Arts Center is available at www.tryonart.org.
