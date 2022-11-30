Press release from NCDOT:

Henderson County operation includes traffic shift, realignment of Airport Road ramps

Drivers heading west on Interstate 26 in Henderson County will be shifted onto new lanes by Friday morning.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of transportation will shift traffic Thursday night from its current pattern to new lanes between U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44) and Airport Road (Exit 40). The overnight operation also includes realigning the I-26 West exit ramp and entrance ramp.

To safely perform these operations as part of the I-26 Widening project, crews will close I-26 West from U.S. 25 Business (Asheville Highway) to Airport Road (Exit 40) starting no earlier than 8 p.m. and reopen it by 6 a.m. Friday. The operations may require an additional closure on Friday night, pending weather.

Westbound traffic in this section will be on new permanent concrete, and the shift allows crews from Archer/Wright Joint Venture to accelerate construction of new permanent lanes.

The marked detour overnight Thursday will direct traffic to exit I-26 West at U.S. 25 Business, remain on Hendersonville Road and turn left at Airport Road (N.C. 280) to return to I-26. Traffic lights on the detour route will remain green longer to accommodate the additional overnight interstate traffic.

Transportation officials remind drivers to remain alert, avoid distractions and obey all posted signs inside the work zone.

