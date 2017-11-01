Press release from Buncombe County Young Democrats:

What does it take to be a leader?

The Buncombe County Young Democrats and the UNC Asheville College Democrats are co-hosting a women’s leadership panel discussion at UNC Asheville called “When Women Lead.” The panel features three local women: UNC Asheville Chancellor Mary Grant, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and OurVOICE Executive Director Angelica Wind. The panelists will speak about their professional paths and perspectives on leadership, as well as advice they may have for women seeking influential roles in the community. A Q&A period will follow when attendees will have an opportunity to ask these local leaders questions about their professional successes and challenges.

Mayor Esther Manheimer: “We need to work together to support more women ascending to leadership positions and I look forward to a conversation about achieving that goal.”

Chancellor Mary Grant: “I’m honored to join both Mayor Manheimer and Angelica Wind to talk about the many facets of leadership. Our hope is to engage others to recognize their leadership abilities to use for the greater good. I’m thankful and proud of Lindsey Prather, UNC Asheville alumna, local educator and community leader for her work in coordinating this important discussion.”

The discussion will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. in the Ingles Mountain View Room in the Wilma M. Sherrill Center on UNC Asheville’s campus. All are welcome to attend.

Contact Lindsey Prather of the Buncombe County Young Democrats with any questions. Phone: 919-744-6199. E-mail: laprathe@alumni.unca.edu