Press release:

Pardee Hospital Foundation announced that it has received a $100,000 grant from The Cannon Foundation to support the new Cancer Center at Pardee. The Center is located at 807 N. Justice St., adjacent to Pardee’s main hospital. It is home to medical oncology, radiation oncology, cancer navigation and cancer research.

The Cancer Center has several unique features: an infusion bay with 16 private and semi-private rooms; advanced technology, such as the ultra-precise linear accelerator, a CT simulator that uses lasers to map tumors inside the body; and a phlebotomy lab that can complete tests in less than two minutes, all of which helps to reduce waiting and anxiety for patients.

“We are so grateful for the generous support of The Cannon Foundation,” said Kim Hinkelman, executive director of Pardee Hospital Foundation. “Their grant provided funding to help complete the new Cancer Center at Pardee, giving more patients access to advanced, compassionate cancer care.”

The Cannon Foundation, Inc. is part of the philanthropic legacy of Charles A. Cannon, industrialist and humanitarian, who was president and chairman of Cannon Mills Company for more than half a century. The Foundation continues Mr. Cannon’s philanthropy through funding in health care, higher education, human services and community.

Pardee Memorial Hospital Foundation was approved as a nonprofit Foundation in January 1996. The Foundation exists to educate and inspire the community to support Pardee Hospital. Since its inception, the Foundation has generated more than $30 million in pledges and cash gifts for Pardee services. For more information, visit pardeehospitalfoundation or call (828) 233-2700.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. The hospital is licensed for 222 acute care beds. Pardee has several locations separate from the main campus, including a comprehensive physician practice network, two urgent care locations and five orthopedic clinics. For more information or to find a physician, visit pardeehospital.