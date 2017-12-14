Press release from Park Ridge Health:

Park Ridge Health is excited to announce its Diagnostic Imaging Center, located at the Main Campus Hospital, has earned the American College of Radiology Accreditation for a new 128-slice CT Scanner. Park Ridge Health Diagnostic Imaging met the criteria required for this three-year accreditation.

This center brings convenient access to diagnostic imaging for people throughout Western North Carolina.

Park Ridge Health installed the GE 128-slice imager earlier this year. At that point, Wendy Miller, one of Park Ridge Health’s Diagnostic Imaging Radiology Technologists, took the lead to begin the process of attaining the ACR accreditation.

“Wendy ensures patient safety and clinical quality are top priorities in our Computerized Tomography (CT) Suite,” said Todd Guffey, Park Ridge Health Director of Diagnostic Imaging. “Wendy not only made sure the Diagnostic Imaging team met all the ACR requirements, but she did so without interrupting the exceptional care each of our CT patients received. Achieving this accreditation shows this team’s passion for exceeding the expectations of providing high-quality care to our patients.”

To learn more about the Park Ridge Health Imaging Center or to make an appointment, call 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433) to speak with a member of the Park Ridge Health Patient Resource Team.