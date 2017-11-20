Press release from Park Ridge Health:

The Park Ridge Health Foundation hosted the 18th Annual Partners in Health Golf Classic on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Walnut Cove with 112 golfers. The tournament raised $66,725. The proceeds of this year’s Golf Classic will help fund a transformation to Park Ridge Health Behavioral Health services, located on the second floor of our main, hospital campus. Our Behavioral Health services include a full range of women’s programs for inpatient psychiatric treatment. We also have a Behavioral Health Geriatrics program designed to address the physical and psychiatric needs of adults ages 65 and older.

This tournament would not have been possible without the support of our top key sponsors. A special thank you to Wells Fargo Bank, Robins & Morton, ALLEGRA, Andy Oxy Company, Dr. Stephen David, Blue Ridge Bone & Joint/Emerge Ortho, Carolina Village, Consolidated Waste Services, Dr. Jeff and Debra Coston, Hubbell International, Image Solutions, Mountain Home Care, Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company and Wells Fargo Advisors.

Jaguar Land Rover Asheville provided the Hole-in-Once contest incentives with an opportunity to win a Jaguar XE, set of Calloway Irons, two domestic airplane tickets and a $500 pro shop gift certificate.

Thanks also to Sponsors: Human Technologies, Champion Comfort Experts, Duke Energy, Hendersonville Health & Rehabilitation, The Laurels of Hendersonville, The Lodge at Mills River, Resource Corporation of America, United Community Bank and Chick-fil-A.

Exclusive Tee Box Sponsors: Asheville Meeting Logistics, Covenant Geriatrics, Dr. Donald L. Culver, Earl Swensson Associates, Four Seasons Compassionate Home Care, Hendersonville Times-News, Mountain Credit Union, North State Bank Mortgage, Southern Alarm & Security.

Other Tee Box Sponsors: Beverly-Hanks & Associates, Foilage Concepts, RN&M Engineers, Sleight Advertising, Smiley’s Flea Market & Yard Sale, Triangle Stop Food Stores (J.H. Raeben Oil).

About Park Ridge Health: Founded in 1910, Park Ridge Health is dedicated to meeting the health care needs of our growing communities, providing high-quality, compassionate care in a Christian environment. In 1984, Park Ridge Health became a member of Adventist Health System, a family of 45 exceptional, faith-based hospitals across the country that operate independently to deliver care and services that best meet the needs of their communities. Park Ridge Health is the recipient of the 2017 QUEST® Award for High-Value Healthcare from Premier Inc. It is one of only six hospitals to achieve the top performance in the QUEST collaborative, including cost and efficiency, evidence-based care, mortality, safety, patient and family engagement and appropriate hospital use. Leading the way in many medical firsts for the region, Park Ridge Health is the first hospital in Western North Carolina to offer nanomedicine in the operating room with the Nanolock Spinal technology and the only hospital in the region with the Pro-Axis Spine Surgery table. Park Ridge Health provides personalized care at more than 30 locations, offering a dedicated network of more than 250 physicians and providers, cardiac care & rehabilitation, emergency services, nationally awarded cancer care, state-of-the-art surgical care, full-service orthopedic care, an award-winning labor & delivery experience, and a full range of imaging services. For more information about Park Ridge Health or to find a physician, please visit parkridgehealth or call 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433).