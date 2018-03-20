Press release from Park Ridge Health:

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of all cancer-related deaths in the United States for men and women combined. Fortunately, colorectal cancer is treatable and beatable when you are proactive. Park Ridge Health is committed to empowering you to take charge of your health and wellness through its Free Education Series.

Park Ridge Health invites the community to learn more about colorectal cancer at a free Lunch and Learn event on March 26. Board-certified Medical Oncologist, Anita Deshpande, MD will discuss risk factors for colorectal cancer and the importance of prevention, screenings and early detection.

Guests will receive a complimentary lunch coupon for the Park Ridge Health Café.

Arrive at 11:30 a.m. for a complimentary Café lunch.

Space is limited. Reserve your spot today.

Please register by calling 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433) or visit PRHevents

WHAT: Park Ridge Health Education Series Free Seminar: Keep Your Colon Happy: Colorectal Cancer Awareness & Prevention

WHEN: Monday, March 26, Noon – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Duke Room, Park Ridge Health Main Campus, 100 Hospital Drive, Hendersonville