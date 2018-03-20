Press release from Park Ridge Health:
Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of all cancer-related deaths in the United States for men and women combined. Fortunately, colorectal cancer is treatable and beatable when you are proactive. Park Ridge Health is committed to empowering you to take charge of your health and wellness through its Free Education Series.
Park Ridge Health invites the community to learn more about colorectal cancer at a free Lunch and Learn event on March 26. Board-certified Medical Oncologist, Anita Deshpande, MD will discuss risk factors for colorectal cancer and the importance of prevention, screenings and early detection.
Guests will receive a complimentary lunch coupon for the Park Ridge Health Café.
Arrive at 11:30 a.m. for a complimentary Café lunch.
Space is limited. Reserve your spot today.
Please register by calling 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433) or visit PRHevents
WHAT: Park Ridge Health Education Series Free Seminar: Keep Your Colon Happy: Colorectal Cancer Awareness & Prevention
WHEN: Monday, March 26, Noon – 1 p.m.
WHERE: Duke Room, Park Ridge Health Main Campus, 100 Hospital Drive, Hendersonville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.