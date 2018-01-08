Press release from Park Ridge Health:

Due to a sharp increase in influenza-like illnesses being reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Park Ridge Health has implemented visitor restrictions.

To protect patients, visitors, providers and staff, the following restrictions are in place at Park Ridge Health.

– No hospital visitors under the age of 18 permitted.

– Visitors are limited to immediate family and clergy only.

– The number of visitors is limited to one or two at a time, unless special circumstances are presented.

– No hospital visitors with cough or other flu symptoms permitted.

“Park Ridge Health is taking this step to ensure the safety of our patients and the staff who is dedicated to caring for them,” said Jimm Bunch, Park Ridge Health President & CEO. “We have already seen the impact of the whooping cough outbreak on our communities and now the influenza rates are reaching a point where visitor restrictions are in the best interest of our patients, their families, and our care team.”

In December, Park Ridge Health implemented visitor restrictions due to the increase in confirmed cases of Pertussis (whooping cough).

The visitor restrictions will remain in place until the elevated risk for exposure to the either of these illnesses returns to normal levels. Thank you for your cooperation.

For up-to-date information on the flu, please visit flu.nc.gov

If you have symptoms of the flu, please contact your physician immediately, or call 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433) to schedule an appointment with a Park Ridge Health Physician.

