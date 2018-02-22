Press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services:

The Buncombe County Health and Human Services addition at 40 Coxe Ave. and attached public parking garage will open to the public on Feb. 23. As the parking area and building entrance have moved, BCHHS would like to make the public aware of changes that may impact their ability to access the building and find parking in this area.

New parking garage at 40 Coxe Ave.

There is a new, eight-story public parking garage located at the corner of Sears Alley and Coxe Avenue. This 24/7/365 parking deck will be open to the public and will add parking for an additional 650 vehicles in downtown. The new garage frees up additional surface lot spaces in the downtown area, which helps ease the strain on parking. To make the other lots easier to find, the county partnered with Explore Asheville Convention & Visitors Bureau, which added new parking signage to its way finding system.

To accommodate the increased traffic from the new parking garage, Buncombe Street is now a two-way street, while Commerce Street remains a one-way street. (See map for traffic pattern change.)

New parking area for visitors

Visitors to BCHHS can park at no charge in the new parking deck during their visit to 40 Coxe Ave. by simply bringing their parking ticket inside for validation during their visit to the building. Handicapped parking spaces are available on every level of the garage.

BCHHS building addition and services

The main entrance to Buncombe County Health and Human Services has moved to the new addition. The new entrance is closer to the parking garage and the corner of Sears Alley and Coxe Avenue. Greeters will be in the lobby to assist visitors to the building.

BCHHS services located at 40 Coxe Ave. include:

Adult protective services

Child care subsidy

Food assistance

Medicaid

Work first

If you would like more information about parking, the services that Buncombe County Health and Human Services provides or if you need directions, you can call 828-250-5500.