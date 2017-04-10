Press release:

The Pastors for Peace Friendshipment Caravan to Cuba will be in Asheville on April 26, 2017 to discuss life in Cuba today and the current state of US-Cuba relations.

Asheville, NC. — A group of local activists are sponsoring the 2017 Pastors for Peace Frienshipment Caravan to Cuba on Wednesday, April 26. Gail Walker, the executive director of Pastors for Peace, is the featured speaker.

From 4:00 to 5:30 at WarrenWilson College’s Jensen Lecture Hall, the film All Guantanamo is Ours will be shown. This film covers the perspective and sentiment of the Cuban people, particularly those living in towns around Guantanamo, concerning the illegal occupation of the US Naval Base there. Ms. Walker will discuss the film and the work of Pastors for Peace.

From 6:30 to 8:30, there will be a potluck dinner and talk at Asheville Friends Meeting House at 227 Edgewood Road in Asheville. Ms. Walker will focus on what life is like in Cuba today and on the current state of US-Cuba relations.

Pastors for Peace is part of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organizations (IFCO). It has been organizing caravans to Cuba since 1992 offering US citizens an opportunity to express their support for changing relations with Cuba.

Ms. Walker states:

“While President Obama made some efforts to begin opening US relations with Cuba before leaving office, the embargo is still in effect and there are still some restrictions on travel to Cuba. This year, in the early days of the Trump administration, we are focusing on opposition to any roll-back of the gains made under the Obama administration.

“During the caravan we will hold events in schools, churches and community centers, allowing us to bear witness to the truth about Cuba today and to underscore the changes still needed in US policy to achieve normal civilized relations between the US and Cuba.”